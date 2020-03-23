The operator last week relaxed its terms for direct customers, but stressed it could not offer the same policy to agents’ clients for fear it would "jeopardise protection of pipeline funds".



However, Balkan confirmed on Monday (30 March) it had received assurances from Abta and would now offer four-week balance payment terms to agents for May and June 2020 departures.



Additionally, for new and existing bookings made by 30 April, agents will have up to 14 days before travel to postpone bookings for travel in May and June 2020 free of charge.



"We trust that these measures help agents at this critical time," said a Balkan Holidays spokesperson. "We wish to pull together and act as one, in the hope of future success and prosperity. We are thinking of all our trade colleagues at this time."