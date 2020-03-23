Balkan Holidays has extended its flexible payment policy to clients of travel agents after Abta confirmed delaying final payments would not affect financial protection.
The operator last week relaxed its terms for direct customers, but stressed it could not offer the same policy to agents’ clients for fear it would "jeopardise protection of pipeline funds".
However, Balkan confirmed on Monday (30 March) it had received assurances from Abta and would now offer four-week balance payment terms to agents for May and June 2020 departures.
Additionally, for new and existing bookings made by 30 April, agents will have up to 14 days before travel to postpone bookings for travel in May and June 2020 free of charge.
"We trust that these measures help agents at this critical time," said a Balkan Holidays spokesperson. "We wish to pull together and act as one, in the hope of future success and prosperity. We are thinking of all our trade colleagues at this time."
All Balkan Holidays staff are now set up up to work from home, and the operator’s "opening hours" remain the same. Its dedicated trade Facebook page is being monitored "round the clock".
The operator is gearing up to launch a new online training programme ahead of schedule next month to update agents’ knowledge and skills. It is also working on new agents incentives and fam trips, details of which will follow "as soon as possible".
"We thank agents for their feedback and support and look forward to seeing everyone face-to-face very soon," the operator added, stressing agents should contact their regional sales manager or the sales team with any queries.