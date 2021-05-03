Balpa wants the Scottish government to be more open to expanding its green list

Pilots union Balpa has criticised Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s stance on green list destinations, stating there must be "good reason" to keep countries off the list.

Sturgeon on Tuesday (11 May) confirmed Scotland would adopt a traffic light system and allow international travel to restart from 17 May, although she urged Scots to think carefully about any international plans and to, ideally, holiday at home at home this year.



Scotland’s initial green list will mirror England’s, opening up Portugal, Israel, Iceland and Gibraltar in just under a week’s time. Ryanair has already committed to putting on an extra 20,000 Portugal flights from Scotland.



However, Sturgeon said green list status should be "the exception, not the rule" and that there would need to be "good reason" to add a country to the green list; by contrast, Balpa said there needed to be good reason to keep a country off.



“This mindset needs to change," said Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton. "Our vaccination programme is going exceptionally well, and people are desperate to take advantage of their jabs and jet off."



Strutton said future green list revisions should take account of vaccination efforts. "Countries like the US, where vaccination rates are very high, should be opened up immediately and other should be opened as soon as possible," he said.



“Amber and red should only be used when there is a good reason to stop people from travelling – they should absolutely not be the default option."