Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer, yesterday (26 March) unveiled a new Self Employed Income Support Scheme under which people who work for themselves can access a taxable grant of 80% of their average profits.

Self-employed people are still eligible for the grant even if they continue working.

Balpa has branded this "unfair", pointing out under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme employees must be furloughed and no longer working to qualify.

"Pilots across the industry are being put on significantly reduced pay, but, fortunately, almost all are being kept on some kind of reduced income," said Brian Strutton, Balpa’s general secretary.

"It is outrageous that the scheme for employees doesn’t cover this, whereas for the self-employed it does."

Under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, HRMC has pledged to pay 80% of any furloughed worker’s wage for an initial three months.

Strutton added: "The self-employed should absolutely be getting support from government, but there is no reason to have such a disparity in approach.

"We hope the government will think again, otherwise it is clear something has gone terribly wrong inside the treasury.”



