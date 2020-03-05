British Airline Pilots Association said there is a good economic case for a regional airline

According to travel data and analytics expert Cirium, Flybe operated 2,374 flights each week from 43 different hubs.

The airline operated from airports such as Southampton, Exeter, Cardiff, Aberdeen, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

"Flybe operated routes which were not only economically and regionally vital, but also profitable."

"I believe there is a good economic case for a strong regional UK airline," said Brian Strutton, Balpa’s general secretary.

Despite Flybe’s collapse early this morning (5 March), Balpa said Flybe performed an "extremely important" function around the UK, stimulating economies and linking passengers with onward connections.

Both Unite the Union and TSSA have also called for governmental intervention to "preserve the airline industry" and "learn lessons" from the Thomas Cook collapse, respectively.

Oliver Richardson, Unite’s national officer for civil aviation, said the government could subsidise key routes and offer tax breaks: “The collapse of Flybe has been a gut punch to regional airports and their supply chains which are already struggling due to coronavirus fears and post-Brexit concerns.

“The demise of Flybe means that thousands of jobs at regional airports and in supply chains are hanging by a thread.

“The government has the power to avoid a tsunami of job losses by taking immediate measures to ensure that there is not an immediate jobs cull in the regional airport sector."

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of Tssa, added: "The government should nationalise the airline now.

"Johnson would do well to remember that this carrier connects regions around the UK which badly need investment after too many years of austerity.

"They do not need to lose yet more jobs, which would be a bitter economic blow."