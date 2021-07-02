

The travel industry has criticised the government for a lack of clarity and data when making decisions on a country’s traffic light status, particularly over the decision last month to suddenly move Portugal from the green to amber list with only a few days’ notice.



Balpa’s acting general secretary Brian Strutton added: “Not enabling safe travel to low-risk countries will mean more redundancies for pilots and others in the travel sector, on top of the thousands that have already taken place.



“Pilots would expect a government that claims to understand the impact of restrictions on aviation to carry out thorough assessments of all of the major UK travel routes and destinations, so that restrictions can be lifted as soon as possible.



“If decisions are to be trusted, all of the evidence that they are purported to be based on must be published and a detailed explanation provided on the huge holes and hidden figures in the data.”