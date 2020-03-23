Balpa said its members were lacking details of any proposed health and safety measures to protect workers involved in the repatriation, as well as details of any financial support provided to the airlines taking part in the effort.



Foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Monday said the government would pledge £75 million funding for a repatriation operation. He confirmed Virgin Atlantic, easyJet, Jet2.com and Titan Airways were among the carriers involved, adding British Airways had agreed to work with the government "in the national interest" to get Britons home.



Raab also stressed other airlines were expected to join in the effort. Any Britons currently overseas are urged to first consider any viable commercial means of getting home by checking with airlines directly and following guidance from the Foreign Office and local embassies.



If there are no commercial options, travellers can sign up for alerts for their location from the FCO and follow the relevant embassies on social media to be made aware of when any "special return flights" become available.