Balpa wants the UK government to lead on vaccine passports (Credit: Daniel Schludi / Unsplash)

Balpa has echoed calls for Britain to lead the way on a global Covid vaccine passport initiative.

The pilots union said reports the British government was working on the concept was an "excellent sign".



The Times on Friday (5 February) reported several government departments, including the Foreign Office, Department for Transport and Department of Health, were assessing options for travellers heading to countries that may demand Covid vaccination as a condition of entry.



It comes after Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday (4 February) hinted Greece’s plans to reopen its tourism industry would be “dependent on the pace of vaccination" in its main source markets.



Balpa said a vaccine passport regime could "rescue this year’s holiday season and allow people to get away".



Last week, former UK prime minister Tony Blair said the UK government should take the lead on establishing a global vaccine passport initiative through the G7; the UK will host the next G7 summit, scheduled for 11-13 June and to be held in Cornwall.