Vaccinated travellers to Barbados will still have to quarantine and be tested from next month, the island has said.

From 8 May, arrivals who are fully vaccinated must provide proof of a negative PCR test three days before travel, carry a vaccination certificate and have another PCR test at Barbados airport or their approved accommodation.

Guests will use specially designated transportation to their accommodation and must stay there while they await their result. All fully vaccinated travellers will be required to quarantine “for approximately one to two days” but will be allowed to move around within the accommodation’s boundaries.

The same rules apply to those who are not vaccinated fully or at all, but they must remain in their rooms until their arrival PCR test has been cleared and must take another test five days after arriving.

The rules add: “All unvaccinated travellers will be required to quarantine for approximately five to seven days.”

Barbados Tourism Marketing said under 18s travelling with fully vaccinated adults could adhere to the fully vaccinated guidelines. It warned: “These protocols are likely to change.”