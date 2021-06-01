Lee joined Barclays at 18 as an office junior at his local branch and spent 40 years with the bank

Lee joined Barclays at 18 as an office junior at his local branch and spent 40 years with the bank

Chris Lee, Barclays Corporate Banking’s head of travel, has announced his retirement after 40 years with the bank.

Lee, who joined Barclays from school as an office junior at his local branch, posted on LinkedIn on Monday (7 June) confirming his departure and thanking industry colleagues and friends for their support.

“Over the decades I never felt a desire to leave. I am very grateful to Barclays for the opportunities it has given me, and I am proud of forming and leading the Barclays Travel and Professional Sports teams for all these years,” he said.

Lee, who is also a TTG columnist, said his time working in the travel and sports industries had been “a dream role”.

“I never dreamt on my first day that I would have visited more than 80 countries or watched a football match at all 92 league grounds.

“Two of my clients who own different large travel companies reminded me last week that they were 29 and 30 respectively when I first won their business and became their bank manager. Now 18 years on, they are 47 and 48 without them ever having to get a new manager - until now.

“I have made a host of friends for life. Thank you to my network for all your support and help on my journey. I look forward to catching up with many of you over the summer and beyond.”