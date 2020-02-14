The agency will open in Bury, Greater Manchester, and Worthing, West Sussex "in the coming months" as part of plans to open 20 new shops by the end of the year.

The new announcement brings the total number of new stores up to 19, with 11 already opened.

In time, Barrhead hopes to expand by 100 more sites and bring its retail premises count to 176.

New staff members will go to Barrhead’s Training Academy in Glasgow and be buddied with experienced colleagues.

"Worthing will be a hugely complementary addition to our portfolio in the south, joining Isle of Wight, Plymouth and Southampton in the most southerly stretches of the country. Bury will add to our Manchester footprint and will be the fourth store in Greater Manchester region," said Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel.



“Brand awareness and engagement is growing steadily in both of these areas and the local communities have been receptive and welcoming to the Barrhead Travel brand."

Oldham and Stockport are the two latest additions to Barrhead’s expanded portfolio to come to fruition, opening their doors over the weekend.