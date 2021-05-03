Dobson: 'We would warmly welcome engagement with government to discuss this further'

Barrhead Travel chief Jacqueline Dobson has branded the Scottish government’s testing regime "utterly unsustainable", and warned the lack of joined-up thinking between the home nations jeopardises the UK’s recovery from the Covid crisis.

Dobson on Thursday (20 May) echoes calls from the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) for Scotland’s testing system, which both the SPAA and Barrhead say is costing Scottish travellers twice as much as those in England, to be brought into line.



"Throughout the entire pandemic and it’s fallout, we have been calling consistently for two things to be prioritised – safety and parity," said Barrhead president Dobson. "We recognise the perceived risks associated with international travel and have done everything in our power to ensure the safety of our customers has been at the heart of our response.



"However, we also need there to be parity for all areas of the UK, regardless of where you live. That’s why we’ve consistently called for a four nations approach that will ensure a level playing field for everyone – travellers, travel agents, operators and airlines.



"Without that level playing field and four nations approach, discrepancies begin to emerge and the overarching aim – safety – is jeopardised."