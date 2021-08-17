Barrhead Travel predicts October could be an "extremely busy month" for departures if restrictions permit.
Barrhead president, Jacqueline Dobson, said the month would be a "crucial part of recovery" ahead of the winter period.
Her comments come following Thursday’s (26 August) traffic light update, which saw Canada, Denmark and Switzerland move from amber to green and Thailand and Montenegro added to the red list.
Although Dobson welcomed the recent additions, she further urged the government to address "much more pressing matters" regarding overseas travel "sooner rather than later".
"The impending review of the overall travel system is due by 1 October yet the industry has no indication of what that might look like," she added.
"With furlough coming to a close and no sign of further financial support, the industry needs to know exactly what to expect over the coming weeks in order to make the necessary preparations."
Dobson reported "some" stability returning to the market and demand from consumers has increased in line with more choice on the green list, but urged the UK government and devolved nations to "engage with the industry now if it is to support a realistic start to travel recovery".