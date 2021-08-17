Barrhead president, Jacqueline Dobson, said the month would be a "crucial part of recovery" ahead of the winter period.

Her comments come following Thursday’s (26 August) traffic light update, which saw Canada, Denmark and Switzerland move from amber to green and Thailand and Montenegro added to the red list.

Although Dobson welcomed the recent additions, she further urged the government to address "much more pressing matters" regarding overseas travel "sooner rather than later".