The agency’s Plymouth store, managed by Claire Ives with her team of three, opened on Saturday (11 September), followed by Barrhead’s Halifax shop on Monday (13 September), run by Hannah Dupuy and her four staff.

The new locations take the Scottish agency’s UK-wide network to 47.

Barrhead president Jacqueline Dobson, who revealed the locations of the new shops in August, said she was “delighted to bring our trusted brand” to the people of Halifax and Plymouth.

“Our teams in both locations are so excited to reunite with each other and with their local customers,” said Dobson, adding how she felt the teams’ personal service would help "regain consumer confidence" in their communities and boost footfall to their local high streets.

Ives said: “After 18 months, our store is finally open. The team and I are so happy to be working together again, greeting our local customers face-to-face.”

Dupuy added: “Our customers have expressed great anticipation for our store opening, it is a pleasure to now be able to give them a base to drop by for that human reassurance that goes a long way.”