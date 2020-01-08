In a statement, Travel Leaders Group said Chacko had resigned "to pursue other opportunities". Chacko had, of late, overseen Barrhead’s ambitious expansion plans to more than double its retail network.



He will be replaced by Travel Leaders president JD O’Hara with immediate effect. O’Hara joined the group in 2018 from Travel Leaders’ parent Certares Management.



His association with the group dates back to the 2008 management buyout of Carlton Leisure Group which led to the formation of Travel Leaders Group. The group said O’Hara had been instrumental in Travel Leaders’ international growth strategy, including the acquisitions of Barrhead and Colletts Travel.



“Our focus will be on continuing to excel at what has made Travel Leaders Group great, providing impeccable service to our travellers, the highest quality support and tools to our travel advisors and unsurpassed value to our preferred supplier partners,” said O’Hara.