The boss of Barrhead Travel’s US parent Travel Leaders, Ninan Chacko, has quit his chief executive post after four years.
In a statement, Travel Leaders Group said Chacko had resigned "to pursue other opportunities". Chacko had, of late, overseen Barrhead’s ambitious expansion plans to more than double its retail network.
He will be replaced by Travel Leaders president JD O’Hara with immediate effect. O’Hara joined the group in 2018 from Travel Leaders’ parent Certares Management.
His association with the group dates back to the 2008 management buyout of Carlton Leisure Group which led to the formation of Travel Leaders Group. The group said O’Hara had been instrumental in Travel Leaders’ international growth strategy, including the acquisitions of Barrhead and Colletts Travel.
“Our focus will be on continuing to excel at what has made Travel Leaders Group great, providing impeccable service to our travellers, the highest quality support and tools to our travel advisors and unsurpassed value to our preferred supplier partners,” said O’Hara.
After rejoining the group a year ago as president, O’Hara has led on managing its operating divisions, M&A activity and strategic planning. His key focus has been on partnering with Travel Leaders’ business division leaders to address the specific needs of the group’s individual brands while enhancing its travel advisor and agency value proposition.
In his new role, he will assume oversight for central functions including finance, information technology, supplier relations, human resources, marketing and legal, as well as the executive leadership team, and will continue to serve on the group’s board.
“On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Ninan for his four years dedicated service at the helm of Travel Leaders Group," said Travel Leaders Group chairman Michael Batt. "He led our company through a period of phenomenal growth and change and raised the profile of our company across the industry.
O’Hara has also led Travel Leaders international growth strategy, including the acquisition of Barrhead and Colletts Travel.