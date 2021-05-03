Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson is set to be congratulated in parliament for winning the Contribution to Travel award at TTG’s Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021.

Dobson scooped the special award at the Top 50 online presentation in March and is now set for further recognition after local MP Kirsten Oswald tabled an early day motion in the House of Commons to congratulate the Barrhead boss in the UK parliament.

During the pandemic, Dobson worked with the Scottish government and NHS Scotland to make available the travel firm’s call centre staff to help with Scotland’s Test and Protect system, a key part of the battle to control the Covid-19 crisis.

Oswald, who is MP for East Renfrewshire, said: “From the beginning of lockdown, Jacqueline’s commitment to steering Barrhead Travel safely through the pandemic was clear. So, I was pleased to hear she received this special award from her fellow travel professionals.

“She was absolutely right to promote the benefits Barrhead Travel’s highly trained staff could bring to Scotland’s Test and Protect system and it was good news that the Scottish government and NHS Scotland were able to reach agreement on this.”

Dobson said it “was very humbling” to hear about Oswald’s motion congratulating her in parliament.

“We’re grateful to the communities – in Barrhead and across Scotland – for their continued support and loyalty to our business and to our colleagues,” she added.

“Without a doubt, the past year has been the most challenging in my career. I simply couldn’t have navigated this storm without the support of my incredible team.

“This award and the recognition is a direct result of the hard-work, commitment and passion from every single colleague across the business.

“Barrhead Travel has been in business for over 46 years and, despite the difficulties we’ve faced, we’re excited to look ahead to the future and are planning for a strong recovery when international travel can safely reopen.”