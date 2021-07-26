The shops form part of a pre-Covid expansion plan for 100 new stores in the UK unveiled by Barrhead parent Internova Travel Group (formerly Travel Leaders) in late 2019.

The Scottish agency opened its first English-based store in Newcastle city centre (pictured) in 2016.

It has since expanded into locations including Liverpool, Stockport, Southampton and the Isle of Wight.

Barrhead president Jacqueline Dobson told TTG on Monday (2 August) the business will “definitely continue expanding” despite the impact of the Covid pandemic on the travel sector.

“You’ve always got to look forward. It’s been a great time to think about the business and plan for the future,” said Dobson.

“Both locations are new to us and were part of expansion plans before Covid - we’d signed leases but not actually been able to open them yet.”