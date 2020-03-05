There will be positions in sales, marketing, IT and business development made available for 16 to 19 year olds to celebrate Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2020 from 2 to 6 March.

"Having started in the travel industry as an apprentice, I know first-hand the benefits of the scheme and how being part of a supportive environment can enhance your confidence and grow your skills," said Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel.

"Around 50% of our own senior management team started as trainees or apprentices and are now well-known and respected figures in the travel industry."

The apprentices, recruited during 2020, will work towards a qualification, earn a full-time salary and be assigned a dedicated mentor throughout the process.

Perks include fam trips, social events, holiday discounts and a guaranteed job for everyone who completes the course.

Barrhead took on its first apprentice in 1975 under a Youth Training Scheme.



Dobson added: "We need to ensure that, when faced with the decision of what to do after leaving school, young people know that there is no right or wrong path.

"There can be huge pressures on school-leavers to pursue an education at university however you do not need to get a degree in order to enjoy a successful career."