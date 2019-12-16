Stores will open their doors in Oldham, Plymouth and Halifax, following Barrhead’s announcement it will open up to 100 new stores across the UK.

Stores in Liverpool Allerton Road, Burnley, Widnes, Isle of Wight and Newcastle-under-Lyme have recently opened.



Plymouth will be one of the agency’s most southern branches, while Halifax and Oldham will bolster Barrhead’s presence in the north west and Yorkshire.



A nationwide recruitment campaign has been underway since the collapse of Thomas Cook, with the majority of new roles being filled by former employees. So far, more than 100 former Cook staff have been appointed across the country.



Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead, said: “Our new locations are very much reflective of finding strong teams who are really passionate about launching the Barrhead Travel brand in their local area.

“Training and development will be a priority in the first instance, while we introduce the teams to the brand and our systems.



“The communities where we have opened so far during our expansion project have been very receptive to Barrhead Travel; many of the teams are well known in their local area and have extensive experience in the travel industry – it’s a winning combination.”

She added: “Our branch in Plymouth will be a springboard for growth in the south west of the country.

“Halifax and Oldham will complement our cluster of northern stores due to open and help the development of brand awareness in that region.”



The three new locations will take the total number of newly-announced stores to 15, with a further five to be announced in the new year.

