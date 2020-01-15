New premises will be opening their doors in Leigh, Greater Manchester, and Selby, North Yorkshire, in the next few months.

The agency announced its expansion plans in October last year, just one day after the news broke that Hays Travel had acquired the 555-strong former Thomas Cook estate.

It marked a major milestone for the Glasgow-based company, which was acquired by US travel firm Travel Leaders Group and had 76 stores around the UK.

Six new Barrhead branches have already opened their doors and another 15 are expected to launch by the end of March.



Leigh and Selby bring the total confirmed locations to 17, including Widnes, Wallasey, Burnley, Isle of Wight, Northwich, Warrington, Oldham, Plymouth, Halifax, Birkenhead, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Doncaster, Stockport and Darlington.