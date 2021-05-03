Barrhead Travel is moving its corporate arm under the ALTOUR umbrella

The Barrhead Business Travel team, based in Scotland, will retain its branding and identity during “a transition period”. The move follows the February 2018 acquisition of Barrhead by US-based Internova Travel Group, which owns the ALTOUR brand.

A Barrhead Travel spokesperson said: “It has not yet been decided how it will be positioned, but they are very much Barrhead Business Travel, part of ALTOUR group, certainly for the short term.”

She said the corporate travel arm was “a very, very small part of what we do”.

“It makes sense to move it across under the ALTOUR banner, it gives them global reach, but they will still be working from Scotland.”

In a separate move, ALTOUR has also added Yorkshire-based Good Travel Management to its independent contractor model, retaining its identity.

Maria Baty, managing director, ALTOUR UK, added: “The new additions to the ALTOUR UK team are perfect timing as we begin to position ourselves for recovery within the UK and European markets.

“Bringing the team on-board from Good Travel Management will bolster our status as experts in the SME market as well as adding various specialist corporate services such as Marine and Offshore.

“Both Good Travel Management and Barrhead Business Travel are renowned for their personal approach to client services and they truly represent ALTOUR’s ethos and passion.”