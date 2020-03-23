Healthcare workers will be able to visit any property which has made the campaign’s pledge when the coronavirus outbreak has subsided and country’s borders have been lifted.



This includes Casa Olea, Casa Colmena and Casa Rosario.

Campaign founders Ian Rutter and Andrew Watson, who own the Casa Higueras in Andalucia, said: "We wanted to give a few of those people working tirelessly in the NHS something to look forward to when this crisis subsides.

"And we have empty rooms in our bed and breakfast. It is also equally important to us to invite visitors back to Spain, and Italy for that matter, at a time of recovery when those visitors will be essential to the future of tourism in the hardest hit destinations."

NHS hospital workers should register their interest, or nominate a worthy person, at www.casa-higueras.com/our-travel-pledge.