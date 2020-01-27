That was the message of Abi Ijansami, director of legal and corporate affairs at Diamondair, speaking on the Leading the Industry panel of the inaugural Women in Travel & Tourism forum – for which TTG Media was media partner.



“A lot of men know there is a problem but don’t know practically how or what to do,” said moderator Veronica Velazquez, global lead of inclusion and diversity at Expedia Group.

“There’s a lot of paralysis of ‘I don’t want to say or do the wrong thing, or maybe step in if the woman doesn’t want the help’.”



Ijansami said: “If [a man has] said the wrong thing, let them know and why. Being scared to have those conversations is holding us back. We need to be a lot more open and practical and a lot less PC."