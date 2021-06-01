A new UK-based luxury travel company Beaumont Group has received $3.7 million in funding from US investors, which will be used to launch an “ultra luxury” tour operator later this year.

The group said it was looking to appeal to global travellers who “share a desire to engage with the world in a more meaningful way”.





This will include creating an “ultra luxury” tour operator offering “highly customised cultural experiences for the most ambitious travellers”, which will be launched later in 2021.



The group said it was also currently “identifying property and real estate assets for lease, management and acquisition across multiple continents”.



Chief executive Adam Sebba said “We are taking note of the fundamental shift in what people want from luxury travel and the rapidly growing emphasis on satisfying curiosities and enriching the mind through travel.