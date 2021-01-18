Accommodation wholesaler Stuba recorded its best month for bookings since March 2020 in January, with the majority of sales for late summer onwards.

Stuba recorded 68% of sales last month for arrivals after September 2021, with 15% of bookings being for 2022. Average nightly rates increased by 9%, with average length of stay increasing 31% from 3.5 to 4.6 nights compared to January 2020.

The US was the success story for Stuba, with the destination accounting for 47% of sales for stays from September 2021, the majority across the usual hotspots of New York, Orlando, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco and Los Angeles.



In addition Stuba, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, reports last month’s sales to the Maldives, Antigua, St Lucia, Barbados and Riviera Maya ahead of those in January 2020.



Chief commercial officer Matt Stuart said: “January 2021 was always going to prove interesting with no one being able to predict if a peaks period was going to emerge.

“It’s fair to say we are not seeing the spike in bookings synonymous with peaks, but we are seeing linear month-on-month growth, which is positive.”

Stuart said there was a definite trend in travellers “booking longer and spending more” throughout 2021 and into 2022.

“This is on the back of increased confidence in premium destinations such as the Caribbean and Indian Ocean and confidence in luxury hotels, where there is a perception of increased Covid-friendly protocols and cleanliness.”

He said the signs were “encouraging” but added sales were not back to pre-pandemic levels.

