The first Faro flight was sent off in style

Confirmation of the green list by the Northern Ireland Executive has seen resumption of flights from Belfast International to Portugal.

EasyJet will operate four times a week to Faro, increasing to 16 times a week during the summer peak. Flights resumed after Northern Ireland adopted the same travel categories as England on Monday (24 May).

Jet2.com plans four flights a week to Faro from 24 June.

Belfast International managing director Graham Keddie said: “We were delighted that Portugal was included on the NI Executive’s green travel list for international travel and it was wonderful to watch local holidaymakers heading off today for a well-earned summer break.

“We look forward to welcoming back more passengers safely and can reassure them that we and our airlines are well prepared with a range of social distancing, hygiene and testing provisions in place throughout the airport.”

Keddie advised passengers to arrive at Belfast International two hours prior to departure.