Confirmation of the green list by the Northern Ireland Executive has seen resumption of flights from Belfast International to Portugal.
EasyJet will operate four times a week to Faro, increasing to 16 times a week during the summer peak. Flights resumed after Northern Ireland adopted the same travel categories as England on Monday (24 May).
Jet2.com plans four flights a week to Faro from 24 June.
Belfast International managing director Graham Keddie said: “We were delighted that Portugal was included on the NI Executive’s green travel list for international travel and it was wonderful to watch local holidaymakers heading off today for a well-earned summer break.
“We look forward to welcoming back more passengers safely and can reassure them that we and our airlines are well prepared with a range of social distancing, hygiene and testing provisions in place throughout the airport.”
Keddie advised passengers to arrive at Belfast International two hours prior to departure.