Cyprus specialist Biblio will offer departures from 31 July (Credit: LSD For Society / Unsplash)

Cyprus specialist Biblio Travel, founded last year at the height of the pandemic, will launch its debut holiday programme later this month.

The firm, headed up by former Olympic Holidays chief Clare Tobin, has chartered flights from Condor for the operation, and will offer departures to Larnaca from Manchester, Birmingham and Gatwick.



Its programme will get under way on 31 July, with Biblio offering a "triple-lock" guarantee built around its trust account model, package holiday pledge and price guarantee.



Biblio will offer a wide portfolio of options, ranging from two-star self-catering properties to five-star boutique stays – including both well-known favourites and "new to UK market" properties.



Seven-night value packages start from £349pp, mid value from £545pp and luxury from £729pp.



The operator has also introduced an "absolute package" which includes 23kg luggage plus a further 10kg hand luggage, free transfers and full-time in-resort support, available on £49pp deposits.