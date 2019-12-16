Wirtschaftswoche, a business news magazine in Germany, has reported that at least three bidding groups are trying to buy the defunct operator’s German airline.

One of the interested parties is believed to be private equity firm, Apollo. Binding offers should be submitted before Christmas.

Wirtschaftswoche also reported Apollo, which owns budget airline Volotea, is exploring partnerships with German travel operators DER Touristik and Schauinsland Reisen to improve its chances of winning Condor.

Cook’s British airline branch went into administration with the rest of the company in September, but German laws meant Condor remained operational.

Reuters reported the German government gave Condor a €380 million loan to avoid insolvency while the airline found a new owner.