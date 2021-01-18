Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th US president on Wednesday (Credit: Jon Tyson / Unsplash)

US Travel Association chief Roger Dow has welcomed the inauguration of president Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris, hailing in particular Biden’s "acute awareness" of the economic pain the Covid crisis has inflicted on travel and its workforce.

Dow said the association was encouraged by the administration’s commitment to focusing on providing additional, direct relief to businesses in the industries hardest-hit by the pandemic, such as travel and tourism.



Additionally, Dow highlighted both president Biden and vice-president Harris’s historic and personal links to the sector, and reiterated the association stood ready to work with the White House and Congress to rebuild the US travel industry.



“President Biden is acutely aware of the economic pain the pandemic has inflicted on our industry and its workforce, and we are encouraged by the administration’s focus on providing additional, direct relief to businesses in the hardest-hit industries," said Dow.



“Travel supported one in ten jobs prior to the pandemic, powering the economy and providing jobs in urban and rural communities alike.



"It is well within reach to return America to the record growth the travel industry experienced prior to the pandemic through national strategies that will revive the American economy, shorten the recovery, and help unite a divided nation as travel is uniquely equipped to do."