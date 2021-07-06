Biden made the remark when pressed by German chancellor Angela Merkel, who is currently visiting Washington, on the resumption of travel between the US and Europe.



Travel between the US and Europe has effectively been on-hold for 16 months now owing to an edict signed off by former US president Donald Trump.



"It’s in process now," said Biden. "I’ll be able to answer that question within the next several days. I’m waiting to hear from our folks in our Covid team as to when that should be done."



The hint comes after a concerted lobbying effort on both sides of the Atlantic to restore transatlantic travel, with the UK and US already having committed to setting up a taskforce – headed up by transport secretary Grant Shapps – to achieve this.



The Foreign Office last week eased its US travel advice, removing its Covid-specific advice so it no longer advises against all but essential travel to the US on Covid grounds.



The US, meanwhile, is currently advising its residents to "reconsider travel" to the UK due to Covid-19, with the US State Department’s level three travel advisory having stood since 16 June.