Joe Biden will be supportive to travel and tourism, the WTTC believes

Joe Biden’s track record in travel and tourism means he will be sympathetic to the industry, a leading body has predicted.

The World Travel & Tourism Council said Biden’s first year as US president will be “pivotal” for the sector.

“President Biden has already long-demonstrated a deep understanding and appreciation of our sector through his steadfast commitment and support as vice president under President Obama,” said WTTC president and chief executive Gloria Guevara.

“His expertise led to the establishment of Brand USA, the game-changing Global Entry programme and the Travel & Tourism Advisory Board, which was developed to support travel and tourism, a sector which has been a pillar to the US economy for many years.”

Guevara said the industry had contributed 8.6% towards the US economy and more than $1.8 billion in 2019, supporting more than 10% of all jobs.

She also said the appointment of Kamala Harris as the first US female vice president was significant for the travel sector, where more than half of employees are female.

“The president, vice president and whole administration can count on the support of the global travel and tourism private sector as a major ally which will provide a significant boost to both the US and worldwide economic revival,” she said.