US travel leaders have upped the pressure on the Biden administration to ease the country’s long-standing Covid travel restrictions, and warned of the economic consequences of a prolonged delay.
The call from the US Travel Association comes after the UK government on Wednesday (28 July) confirmed that from Monday (2 August) it would waive quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals from the US and Europe.
Tori Emerson Barnes, US Travel Association executive vice-president of public affairs and policy, hailed the UK government’s "wise decision".
"It’s time for US leaders to do the same and set a timeline to reopen our national borders – and we encourage them to start with vaccinated travellers from the UK, EU and Canada," she said.
Trade bodies in the UK have also called on the US to reciprocate.
The US’s borders have been largely closed to the UK and Europe since March last year owing to an executive order introduced by former US president Donald Trump. It is yet to be repealed, despite intense industry pressure in the UK – and overseas.
The Biden administration, though, has reined in efforts to reopen the US’s domestic economy in recent weeks owing to a spike in Covid infection caused by the delta variant.
It comes after the US president just a fortnight ago hinted at an imminent change in stance on travel, particularly with regards to travel to the EU, during a joint press conference held with German chancellor Angela Merkel.
"The reality is there’s no difference between a vaccinated American and those vaccinated in the UK, the EU and Canada," Emerson Barnes continued. "International travel is an export industry, and the balance of travel trade historically has favoured the United States.
"Closed borders have not eliminated the spread of the delta variant, while continued border closures have further delayed the return of American jobs and a greater economic recovery.
"To US government leaders we say: let’s establish a plan—now, as the British and Canadian and other governments have done, to begin reopening international travel."
The association also called on the US public to "heed calls from health authorities" and get vaccinated against Covid-19. "It’s the fastest path to normalcy for all," said Emerson Barnes.