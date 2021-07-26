The call from the US Travel Association comes after the UK government on Wednesday (28 July) confirmed that from Monday (2 August) it would waive quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals from the US and Europe.



Tori Emerson Barnes, US Travel Association executive vice-president of public affairs and policy, hailed the UK government’s "wise decision".



"It’s time for US leaders to do the same and set a timeline to reopen our national borders – and we encourage them to start with vaccinated travellers from the UK, EU and Canada," she said.

Trade bodies in the UK have also called on the US to reciprocate.