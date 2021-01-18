US Travel Association's Roger Dow called for a testing regime to replace US border closures

New US president Joe Biden has been urged to “safely reopen” the country’s borders to international visitors by removing travel bans and using a “risk-based” Covid-19 testing regime.

US Travel Association president and chief executive Roger Dow acknowledged the “hardships” the pandemic has inflicted on the US travel industry including the loss of 4.5 million jobs, during his annual State of the Travel Industry speech in Washington DC on Wednesday (27 January).





“Our goal is not simply to recover what we’ve lost, but to rebuild an industry that’s even better positioned than before the crisis – one that’s more globally competitive, more innovative and more unified,” said Dow.



US president Biden has already moved to keep tough Covid border measures in place for international visitors – reversing a plan by his predecessor Donald Trump to lift these restrictions.



Dow said: “The administration should safely reopen international travel through risk-based Covid-19 testing protocols and remove international travel bans.