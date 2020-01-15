A source has told Reuters that private equity firm Apollo Global Management, investment company Greybull Capital and Polish airline LOT are all interested in buying the former Thomas Cook airline.

Unlike its UK counterpart, Condor was kept afloat with a €380 million loan from the German government when the iconic operator collapsed.

The bidders could team up with German tour operators to secure the sale, Reuters said.

Condor has recently cut 320 jobs in total, including flight attendants and overhead operation staff, in a bid to cut costs.

Condor, LOT, Greybull and Apollo have all been contacted for comment.