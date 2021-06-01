Gibraltar is one of the countries on the UK's green list for international travel

Countries and territories on the green list for international travel including Gibraltar, Iceland and Israel have reported a "big rise" in bookings from the UK, according to The Times.

Reports suggest that additional flights have been introduced to the three locations because of a surge in demand for foreign travel this summer.

It comes following prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement of a four-week delay to the planned 21 June unlock.

Figures from Skyscanner show that the number of seats sold for flights to Gibraltar increased by 115% in the first week of this month compared with the previous week and a 40% increase in demand for Iceland.

British Airways, EasyJet, Wizz Air and Eastern Airways have announced additional flights to Gibraltar.

Icelandair will reportedly double the number of daily services between the UK and Iceland from one to two next month, with new direct flights from Gatwick and Manchester to be added later this summer.

Israel’s tourist office also said it had seen a rise in bookings, according to The Times.