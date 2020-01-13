Munro launched the unfair dismissal claim against Barrhead last year, after leaving the travel agency giant in November 2018 – nine months after selling the company to US travel brand Travel Leaders Group.



An employment tribunal hearing took place in November 2019, lasting about a week.

Munro had been hoping to be reinstated as chairman, but the tribunal has found that it is “not practicable” under the Employment Rights Act "to order reinstatement or re-engagement"

Munro will not be awarded compensation, but will be paid £2,754 “in respect of the balance of the payment of notice”.

