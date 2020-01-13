A Glasgow employment tribunal has found that Barrhead Travel founder Bill Munro was unfairly dismissed by the company.
Munro launched the unfair dismissal claim against Barrhead last year, after leaving the travel agency giant in November 2018 – nine months after selling the company to US travel brand Travel Leaders Group.
An employment tribunal hearing took place in November 2019, lasting about a week.
Munro had been hoping to be reinstated as chairman, but the tribunal has found that it is “not practicable” under the Employment Rights Act "to order reinstatement or re-engagement"
Munro will not be awarded compensation, but will be paid £2,754 “in respect of the balance of the payment of notice”.
