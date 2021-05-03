Black Opal Travel Group’s expansion has continued apace this month with the appointment of two new travel consultants.

Keri Gee and Louise Vernon join the sports holiday specialist from Omega Travel, which ceased trading last September.



Omega was a mainstay of the Cheshire village of Hale for more than 40 years, where Black Opal has now taken up new premises – restoring a travel company presence to the high street.



Black Opal managing director Jamie Smith said Gee and Vernon brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the business.



Their appointments follow those of senior tours consultant Richard Nurse and director of sales Kym O’Brien, with O’Brien brought onboard earlier this month to build and expand Black Opal’s relationships with the trade.