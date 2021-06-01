The Cruise Room opened its doors in Hoylake on the Wirral earlier this week

The Cruise Room opened its doors in Hoylake on the Wirral earlier this week

A cruise blogger and his travel agent partner have launched their own high street store specialising in holidays on water.

The Cruise Room opened its doors in Hoylake on the Wirral earlier this week after being founded by couple Robbie O’Grady and Jonathan Howitt.

After the pair took their first cruise together seven years ago, O’Grady created The Cruise Room Ireland blog to offer advice to people interested in starting cruising, while Howitt has more than 40 years of experience in travel retail and working at sea for P&O Cruises.

When Howitt was made redundant from Irish tour operator Topflight last summer, O’Grady took a career break from his job in the Irish health service to launch The Cruise Room together.

“Having our own cruise agency has always been something we’ve wanted to do and we wanted to launch at what felt like the right time,” O’Grady told TTG.

“The cruise industry has gone through the suspension of the past year but it’s coming back so strongly and showing how much investment and demand is in the market - it feels like a really exciting time.

“There’s such an opportunity for agents selling cruise - just look at the summer of UK cruising we’ve got coming up - and we know cruise holidays are going to get more and more popular.”

Part of Barrhead’s Brilliant Travel and a member of Clia, the business will aim to offer traditional agency services combined with O’Grady’s social media focus and online cruise community to help generate customers and educate consumers curious about cruising.