Blue Bay said it had seen the rise when comparing sales data during the five weeks before and after the government announced quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated Brits (10 June-15 July against 15 July-19 August).

The operator claimed “consistent enquiries and bookings” to both red and amber list countries since the announcement – including an 87% uplift in bookings to amber destinations.

Post-announcement, the winter 2021/22 season accounted for 31% of red list bookings and 38% of amber list holidays.

Blue Bay also reported a “major hike” in bookings to other long-haul destinations currently on the red list – such as Tobago (with a rise of 616% since the 15 July), while for amber destinations, Dubai was up 500%, Saint Lucia 277%, Thailand 255% and Mauritius 76%.



Nine of Blue Bay’s top most popular hotels are all in red or amber destinations.



Alistair Rowland, group chief executive, said: “The surge in bookings has been significant, and we are witnessing a real appetite for holidaymakers aspiring for a luxurious break to destinations that are yet to be given the ‘green’ light.

“Delving into the booking data by destination, it is encouraging to see customers are planning ahead and securing their holidays, demonstrating that consumer confidence to travel is improving with the progress on vaccinations and positive movements happening in core destinations.”