UK tour operator Blue Bay Travel has appointed Abbie Heaton and Georgina Dawson as its new sales managers.

Heaton was promoted to take on the position of "sales manager- personal travel consultants" after being with the business for six-years as a personal travel advisor before becoming sales team leader.

Dawson is joining the company as "sales manager - personal travel advisors" from Riviera Travel where she was business development manager.

Nicola Holman, head of sales for Blue Bay said she was "delighted" to welcome the duo to their new positions.

"I am confident both Georgia and Abbie will be a force of nature in driving forward the success and growth of both the sales team and personal travel consultants," she continued.

"I am thrilled to be working alongside them both on their new areas of focus within the Blue Bay Travel family."