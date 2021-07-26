Customers will be able to experience two different styles of holiday in one trip. Commencing with Dubai twinned with the Maldives or Mauritius, Blue Bay will "continue to build" on its new initiative.

The firm has "invested heavily" in its technology to bring the twin-centre trips to fruition, with internal systems seeing a "complete overhaul" and "numerous developments" made to the front end of its website.

Greg Armstrong, product management director at Blue Bay Travel, said he is "delighted" to bring the twin centre trips to the company’s customers.

"We have spent a lot of time over the past year developing our relationships in the Middle East and Indian Ocean, and also developing our systems and website to be able to facilitate this," he added.