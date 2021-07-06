Agents’ pressure group Target has asked supporters not to issue statements saying bookings have massively increased since quarantine rules were changed.

Co-Founder Jill Waite said: “It is so annoying to see figures of 400-500% increases in bookings. These statements will destroy our chances of getting more financial support from the government, who will think that everything is now fine.

“We all know that is not the case and targeted sector-specific support is still needed to get us all through to next year.”

She branded the comments “irresponsible and selfish”.

Waite added a number of members had been in contact and said they will not support any travel company that behaves in this way.

“These actions are stabbing travel agents and other travel companies in the back,” she said.

She called on trade organisations to make it clear to members they must not issue “misleading claims”.

Target is also calling on trade bodies to commission an independent public survey to find out how many people who usually take an overseas holiday intend to take one this year.

Target co-founder Graeme Brett said: “The government seem to think that these changes to quarantine are enough to save the travel industry - and the false bookings claims support them.

“They are totally wrong. We need an independent survey of customers to present to government to prove that there is still a substantial resistance from customers to travel.

“The trade bodies cannot allow the government to wash its hands of our industry’s problems. They have to step up the pressure and arrange an independent survey to prove our claim.”