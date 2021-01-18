The 737 Max has been cleared to fly again in Europe

Boeing’s 737 Max has been cleared to return to service in Europe, 22 months after the aircraft was grounded following two fatal crashes.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) issued new airworthiness and safety directives for the Max on Wednesday (27 January).



It comes after airlines in the US and Canada were given the green light to restore their Maxs to service.



“We have reached a significant milestone on a long road,” said Easa executive director Patrick Ky.



The Max’s return in Europe is conditional on a package of software upgrades, electrical amendments, and updates to crew training and operational documentation.



Ky said Easa’s assessment was carried out independently of Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration, which included running its own flight tests and simulations.



He also stressed Easa’s work with regards to the Max would continue. “We have every confidence the aircraft is safe, which is the pre-condition for giving our approval," said Ky.



"But we will continue to monitor 737 Max operations closely as the aircraft resumes service.



"In parallel, and at our insistence, Boeing has also committed to work to enhance the aircraft still further in the medium term, in order to reach an even higher level of safety.”