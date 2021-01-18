Airlines are set to be granted permission to start flying the Max again in Europe

Boeing’s 737 Max looks set to be given clearance to resume flying in Europe next week, the head of the EU Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) has intimated – almost two years after the aircraft was grounded.

The Max was grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 people.

The incidents were later traced to the aircraft’s anti-stall software, which is believed to have sent both flights into an irretrievable nosedive.



After publishing a draft airworthiness directive in November, Easa executive director Patrick Ky on Tuesday (19 January) said the agency expected to publish a final order next week, Reuters reports.