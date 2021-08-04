The airline has leased 15 ex-Norwegian Boeing 787s to operate transatlantic services and applied for a UK Air Operator Certificate.

Norse hopes to fill the gap left by Norwegian, which announced earlier this year it was quitting long-haul flying to ensure its survival during the pandemic.

Norse is expected to take on a number of former employees of Norwegian Air Resources UK. Around 1,000 jobs were placed at risk when Norwegian mothballed its operations at Gatwick.

Unite on Tuesday (17 August) described the move as a "much needed boost" for the UK aviation industry as the sector navigates its way out of the pandemic.

Regional officer Claire Simpson said the plans will be a "vital opportunity" for former Norwegian Air Resources employees who were made redundant in January.



"It is also positive for the local economy as it will be generating employment at Gatwick through ground services and other suppliers, as well as adding to the footfall through the airport, when there has been little to cheer about at the airport recently," she said.