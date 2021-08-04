The Mail on Sunday, citing a "government source", reports that for Covid travel passes to remain valid, people will have to ensure that they have had a full initial course of a recognised Covid-19 vaccine – such as the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs – and any available booster jabs.

"The assumption is that you will be required to have the most up-to-date health passport," the source told the Mail on Sunday. "So if the advice is to have a booster six months after your second jab, then that is what you’ll need."

Millions are set to be offered a third jab from September after health secretary Sajid Javid announced the roll-out of a booster programme to priority groups.

According the the paper, a minister has corroborated the claims, stating it would be a "logical" move to make booster shots a requirement for travel.

They added the most up-to-date Covid certification for travel will become "as normal as the need to have a yellow fever jab to enter certain countries".

The government will soon make its decision on boosters following final advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which is reviewing the scientific evidence on the third jabs.

It is unclear at this stage whether there would be any grace period with regards to travel rules for those who will not immediately be able to access booster jabs when the scheme is rolled out.