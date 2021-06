Turkey’s president is to meet with Boris Johnson in an effort to get the country removed from the UK’s red list.

President Erdogan will meet Johnson at this month’s Nato summit in Brussels on 14 June, Reuters reports.

Turkey was put on the UK’s red list shortly before the UEFA Champions League final, forcing it to be moved to Porto despite Turkey’s objections.

Erdogan has already held talks in Germany and Russia, two of its key tourist markets, in a bid to salvage the summer season.