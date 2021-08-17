Mergers, acquisitions, private equity investment and venture financing deals in the global travel and tourism sector fell by nearly 7% from 74 in June to 69 in July.



GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said curbs on many freedoms, such as travel, were continuing to contribute to a mixed outlook for M&A activity.



"Deal activity in the travel and tourism sector still remains inconsistent," said Bose. "While June showed some signs of recovery following a decline during the past few months, the rebound in deal activity could not be sustained for long with July again reversing the trend.



"This could be attributed to prevailing travel restrictions and unfavourable market conditions for the sector in some countries.”