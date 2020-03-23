Butlins, Haven Holidays and Warner Leisure Hotels - Bourne’s three arms - have all shut until April 16 as coronavirus tensions continue to rise.



However, Bourne has committed to keep paying its team until they reopen and has asked the government for help to do so.

A company spokesman said: "We are hopeful that the government recognises our commitment to our team who we value very highly and we are hopeful that they can come up with a package to resolve this challenging issue and help our wonderful team.

"We also need to remember the leisure industry is the fourth largest industry in the UK, representing 11% of GDP.”