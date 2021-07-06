Brand USA Travel Week Europe will be returning to London in October 2021

Brand USA will host its third annual Travel Week in London in October to bring together the travel trade from the US and Europe during a four-day “in person” event.

The US destination marketing organisation will host Brand USA Travel Week Europe 2021 at County Hall in central London from 25-28 October. The event launched in 2019 and held a virtual version last year.

Tom Garzilli, chief marketing officer at Brand USA, said: “The groundbreaking initiative and annual event has improved the way the US travel community engages with the European market.

“As we begin to re-enter key markets, Brand USA Travel Week Europe will play an integral role in strengthening industry relationships and facilitating business opportunities.

“We are dedicated to providing both exhibitors and buyers with an even greater experience in 2021 as we build the future of US tourism together.”