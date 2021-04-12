Agents can still sign up for this week’s Brand USA Focus on UK & Ireland virtual event.

The Brand USA Global Marketplace event will highlight destination updates for the UK and Irish travel trade and provide the latest insights on the UK and Irish market to US partners.

The programme starts on Tuesday (21 April), with sessions including an overview of UK and Irish traveller demand and The Future of Transatlantic Aviation.

The second day of the event will be a USA Training Day, including panel discussions and a focus on the great outdoors and city experiences. The final day concludes with the Mega USA Quiz, with the chance to win prizes include flights.

Chris Thompson, Brand USA president and chief executive, said: “We’re thrilled to kickstart the conversations about inbound tourism to the U.S. from the UK and Ireland as we plan for the reopening of borders and the resumption of international travel.

"Together, the UK and Ireland represent the largest overseas market for inbound visitation and are vital to the United States’ ability to drive growth.”

Operators and agents may register for the platform here.